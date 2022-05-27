Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HVRRY stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $77.10. 9,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.02.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.4989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($210.64) to €191.00 ($203.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($213.83) to €179.00 ($190.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($175.53) to €174.00 ($185.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.