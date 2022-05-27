Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,391.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.76) to GBX 1,530 ($19.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($16.55) to GBX 1,205 ($15.16) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.50) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HRGLY stock remained flat at $$21.11 during trading hours on Friday. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $47.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.