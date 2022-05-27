Harworth Group’s (HWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £527.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.33. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 137 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 193.30 ($2.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

In related news, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £9,954.42 ($12,526.01). Also, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,988.88 ($6,277.69). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,643 shares of company stock worth $2,495,946.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

