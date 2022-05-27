HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Shares Gap Up to $33.89

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.89, but opened at $35.67. HashiCorp shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 2,041 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.90.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
