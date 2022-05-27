HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Synlogic alerts:

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 3,067.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.