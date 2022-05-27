HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of HCA Healthcare worth $435,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.82.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $198.69 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

