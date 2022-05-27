Head-To-Head Comparison: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) vs. Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Midwest has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Midwest and Vericity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $30.06 million 1.39 -$16.64 million ($3.98) -2.81 Vericity $176.58 million 0.59 -$16.66 million N/A N/A

Midwest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vericity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Vericity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest -44.36% -5.47% -0.39% Vericity -9.35% -9.46% -2.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Midwest and Vericity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.79%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Vericity.

Summary

Midwest beats Vericity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Vericity (Get Rating)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

