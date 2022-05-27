Helical’s (HLCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 580 ($7.30) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Helical from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 575 ($7.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.46. Helical has a 52-week low of GBX 284.33 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.46). The company has a market capitalization of £513.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 425.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 426.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.90. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 14,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £58,100 ($73,109.35).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

