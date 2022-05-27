Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 240.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

