Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $793,951.47 and $185,651.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 207.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,724.17 or 1.78352455 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 354.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00512301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030983 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,309 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

