Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.84. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 5,439 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $822.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

