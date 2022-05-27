Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

HMC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 1,031,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

