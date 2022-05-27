Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
HMC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 1,031,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
