Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) versus Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Critical Contrast

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 0.97 -$38.68 million ($0.49) -6.82

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44

Honest has a consensus price target of $9.41, suggesting a potential upside of 181.62%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Honest -15.94% -27.61% -18.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats Honest on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

