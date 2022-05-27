HOPR One Day Volume Reaches $374,391.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $21.99 million and approximately $374,391.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $838.09 or 0.02925594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00513552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008911 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

