Hord Price Hits $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $124,566.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $838.09 or 0.02925594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00513552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

