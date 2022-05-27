Hound Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,614,625 Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,614,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,748,000. Stronghold Digital Mining comprises approximately 1.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Stronghold Digital Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 391,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.41. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

