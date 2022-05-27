Hound Partners LLC Buys 16,139 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.5% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $346,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.46. 4,245,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.