Hound Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Vapotherm accounts for 1.6% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 5.38% of Vapotherm worth $29,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 362.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAPO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 258,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,675. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

In related news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,446.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

