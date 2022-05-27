Hound Partners LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Hound Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TETCU stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

