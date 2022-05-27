Hound Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Hound Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,974 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up 3.0% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $52,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.59.

FTCH stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,988,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,187,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

