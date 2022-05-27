Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Shares Up 3.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 12,165,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

