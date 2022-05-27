Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Down 40%

Shares of Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating) were down 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 3,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.
Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)
