Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Down 40%

Shares of Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating) were down 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 3,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

