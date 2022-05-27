Idena Reaches One Day Volume of $147,011.00 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Idena has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Idena has a market cap of $1.71 million and $147,011.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $783.49 or 0.02717457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00510561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00032213 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 84,899,981 coins and its circulating supply is 60,187,449 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

