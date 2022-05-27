IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $225.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.67.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 12 month low of $179.30 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.34.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.