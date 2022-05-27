iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $967.80 Million

Analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to report $967.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $962.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.21 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $861.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 619,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,882. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

