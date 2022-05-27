IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,362,000 after acquiring an additional 228,259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $51.33. 54,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

