IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.53. 8,614,855 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45.

