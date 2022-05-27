IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,394,000 after buying an additional 943,334 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,239,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 391,812 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,406,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after buying an additional 210,993 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,707. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.028 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

