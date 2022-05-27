IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,349 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vaxart worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,656. The company has a market capitalization of $463.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.67. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. On average, analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

