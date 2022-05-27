IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 541,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,814,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.