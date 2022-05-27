IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,819 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPTM stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,032. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.