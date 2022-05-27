IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,586 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,334,168. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

