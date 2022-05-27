IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,411 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after buying an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 115,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,630,953. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

