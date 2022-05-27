IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 406.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,758. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

