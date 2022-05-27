IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 130,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,268,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,775,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,718,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $8.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.49. 127,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.79. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $298.65 and a 1-year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

