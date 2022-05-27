iMe Lab (LIME) Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. iMe Lab has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $348,004.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,788.60 or 0.30133646 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00506498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00033262 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008703 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

