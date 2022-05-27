Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Trading Down 20%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.60. 982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUND)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

