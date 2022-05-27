Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 1,458 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $75,846.24.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Cary Baker sold 294 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $17,839.92.

On Friday, February 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $99,206.55.

Impinj stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.40.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

