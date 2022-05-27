Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stake Raised by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Impinj makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Impinj worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Impinj by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 114,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $975,844. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,940. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.