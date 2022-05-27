Insider Buying: Allup Silica Limited (ASX:APS) Insider Acquires A$66,000.00 in Stock

Allup Silica Limited (ASX:APS – Get Rating) insider John Smyth bought 500,000 shares of Allup Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).
John Smyth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, John Smyth bought 22,553 shares of Allup Silica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,706.36 ($1,919.40).
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, John Smyth purchased 500,000 shares of Allup Silica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,000.00 ($56,737.59).
