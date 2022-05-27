Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires £39,204.48 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($16.91) per share, with a total value of £39,204.48 ($49,332.43).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,351 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($18.37) per share, with a total value of £19,724.60 ($24,820.18).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($20.89) per share, with a total value of £19,521.60 ($24,564.74).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($19.76) per share, for a total transaction of £48,151.90 ($60,591.29).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin acquired 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,830 ($23.03) per share, for a total transaction of £14,914.50 ($18,767.46).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin acquired 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($23.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,957.30 ($18,821.32).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin acquired 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,870 ($23.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,967.10 ($12,541.97).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,890 ($23.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.40 ($12,509.63).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($23.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.80 ($12,443.44).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin acquired 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($22.27) per share, for a total transaction of £14,779.50 ($18,597.58).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin purchased 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,820 ($22.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,412.73).

LON:BOOM opened at GBX 1,350 ($16.99) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,876.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,623.21. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £218.98 million and a PE ratio of 40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.