Insider Buying: Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Purchases $51,072.00 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 2,100 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $51,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,827,754.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 69,609 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,766,676.42.

On Thursday, March 10th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 26,814 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $677,053.50.

OPOF opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

