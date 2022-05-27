Insider Selling: Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP Sells $1,001,400.00 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,101.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $466,528.04.

On Friday, March 11th, Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

