Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $134,000.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

