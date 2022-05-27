Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $1,381,432.46 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 28,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $1,381,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,278,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $1,491,600.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $184,028.04.

On Thursday, February 24th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,648,200.00.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

