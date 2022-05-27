Insider Selling: Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $121,658,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $73,897,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $110,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

