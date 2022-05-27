Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $365,631.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $404,018.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $413,678.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $401,787.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $162.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 43.3% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

