Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INSI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 13,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 112,649 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $12,373,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $5,486,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

