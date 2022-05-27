Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INSI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 13,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $23.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.
About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.