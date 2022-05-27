Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 7,209 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 7,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $147,640.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,087,247 shares in the company, valued at $104,186,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

