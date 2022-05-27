IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 580 ($7.30) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IHP. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
LON IHP opened at GBX 290 ($3.65) on Monday. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £960.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 384.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 466.98.
About IntegraFin (Get Rating)
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.
Read More
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.